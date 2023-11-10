Third quarter: Boskalis reports strong performance in all divisions

November 10, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Royal Boskalis B.V. said that they have completed a historically good third quarter.

Boskalis photo

Boskalis is thereby on course for a very strong full year result on the back of a good first half of the year. Fleet utilization was high and there was an increase in revenue and results at all divisions, particularly at the Offshore Energy division.

The order book stood at EUR 6 billion as per the end of September, comparable to the mid-2023 level. Underlying, the order book of the two major divisions was also virtually stable.

“At Dredging, major projects in Asia, the Middle East and our home markets in Europe made a significant contribution,” said Peter Berdowski, Boskalis CEO.

Recently, the coastal protection project for part of the coastline of Togo and Benin in West Africa was completed.

The coastline was reinforced by means of newly constructed and reinforced breakwaters. In addition, a sand engine with a volume of 6.4 million cubic meters was constructed in Benin using a trailing suction hopper dredger. In the coming years, the forces of nature by means of wind and currents will spread this sand naturally along the coastline, making this an effective way to maintain a strong coastline.

A follow-up to this successful project is currently under discussion.

In the Maldives, the expansion and climate adaptive measures for the island of Gulhifalhu are in full swing.

The development of Gulhifalhu is part of the government’s strategic plan to improve the port infrastructure, relieve the overcrowded capital Malé and make this part of the Maldives resilient to coastal erosion.

