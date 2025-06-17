Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Boskalis’ TSHD Coastway leaves SOHAR Port and Freezone

Dredging
June 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

After more than six months, Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Coastway has left SOHAR Port and Freezone, in northern Oman.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

The vessel worked from start to finish on the dredging project, during which Boskalis dredged some 4 million cubic meters of sand to support the construction of the new LNG terminal in the port area.

The Coastway, however, was not the only vessel involved. Our trailing suction hopper dredger Willem van Oranje, backhoe dredger Colbart, pusher tug Aquamarine and multicat Sidi also made significant contributions to the project,” Boskalis said.

“The Willem van Oranje carried out the bulk dredging near the future LNG terminal, while the Colbart, supported by our crew boat Lois L, dredged the shallow edges of the area.”

All the material dredged by the Colbart was transported to a designated disposal area by the Aquamarine in combination with a split hopper barge.

In the final phase of the project, the Sidi leveled the seabed with a plough.

