Home Dredging Today Boskalis Nederland’s dredger Kreeft wraps up job in Germany

Boskalis Nederland’s dredger Kreeft wraps up job in Germany

Dredging
June 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis Nederland’s grab dredger Kreeft has recently concluded a very important job in Germany. Near the City of Mainz, the dredger has removed about 50,000 cubic meters of sediment that had accumulated over the past years in the Rhine.

photo courtesy of Boskalis Nederland

In the lower Rijn route Rheingau, sediment accumulation regularly causes insufficient depth in the waterway.

In order to limit the disruption for shipping, a so-called sediment catch was dredged from the bottom of the river near Mainz.

Over the next two years, Boskalis Nederland will be returning to Mainz more often to carry out maintenance campaigns that empty the sediment trap, allowing safe passage for inland vessels.

