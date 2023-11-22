Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEME announces third quarter results

DEME announces third quarter results

November 22, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group announced the third quarter results today. On a year-to-date basis, group turnover grew 16%, led by Offshore Energy and Environmental.

DEME photo

“Our orderbook remains high reflecting healthy demand, strong market positioning and sizeable wins in both Offshore Energy and Dredging & Infra,” said the company.

Based on the year-to-date results, DEME remains on track to achieve its outlook for the full year, which calls for a higher turnover than in 2022 and EBITDA margin comparable to 2022.

Also, the Dredging & Infra segment grew its turnover by 4% compared to the previous year.

After a slower start to the year, activity levels have been picking up and the gap with last year’s revenue-level has been closed.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles