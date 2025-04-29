Back to overview
DEME CSD d’Artagnan busy in Scotland

Dredging
April 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work is in full swing at Ardersier Energy Transition Facility in Scotland.

photo courtesy of DEME

DEME’s cutter suction dredger (CSD) d’Artagnan is deepening and widening the harbor and access channel.

According to the Belgian giant, these works will enable the port to accommodate vessels transporting offshore wind components.

Strategically located on the Moray Firth, Ardersier Energy Transition Facility is set to become a key European hub for offshore renewable energy.

This is familiar ground for DEME, as they were involved in the construction of the Moray East and Moray West offshore wind farms, the company said.

