Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Van Oord’s Vox Amalia departs the Fehmarnbelt project area

Van Oord’s Vox Amalia departs the Fehmarnbelt project area

November 29, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

State-of-the-art hopper dredger Vox Amalia has completed its share of work on one of Europe’s largest infrastructure projects – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel.

Photo courtesy of Femern A/S

This impressive giant, part of Van Oord’s new generation of trailing suction hopper dredgers with a focus on energy efficiency for the smallest possible carbon footprint, has been working non-stop on the Fehmarnbelt project for almost 2 years.

During the stay, she has excavated more than 6 million cubic meters of seabed for the tunnel trench, equivalent to over half a million filled dumper trucks.

Photo courtesy of Femern A/S

The many million cubic meters of dredged material were used for reclamation at Rødbyhavn, creating new land with nature and recreational areas when the tunnel opens.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles