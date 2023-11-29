Van Oord’s Vox Amalia departs the Fehmarnbelt project area

November 29, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

State-of-the-art hopper dredger Vox Amalia has completed its share of work on one of Europe’s largest infrastructure projects – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel.

Photo courtesy of Femern A/S

This impressive giant, part of Van Oord’s new generation of trailing suction hopper dredgers with a focus on energy efficiency for the smallest possible carbon footprint, has been working non-stop on the Fehmarnbelt project for almost 2 years.

During the stay, she has excavated more than 6 million cubic meters of seabed for the tunnel trench, equivalent to over half a million filled dumper trucks.

Photo courtesy of Femern A/S

The many million cubic meters of dredged material were used for reclamation at Rødbyhavn, creating new land with nature and recreational areas when the tunnel opens.