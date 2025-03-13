Back to overview
Dredge Cod Fish II ready for the Popponesset dredging project

Dredging
March 13, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The cutterhead suction dredge Cod Fish II has made its transit from the Sandwich Boat Basin to Falmouth, en route to the upcoming Popponesset Approach Channel dredging project in Mashpee.

Photo courtesy of Barnstable County

According to the Barnstable County (MA), the journey began back on March 4th, departing from Sesuit Harbor in Dennis.

However, deteriorating weather conditions forced the dredge to take refuge at the Sandwich Boat Basin, awaiting a safe weather window—which finally arrived on March 11.

Yesterday, the Cod Fish II was moving along the shore to pick up the dredge pipe, and tow them to the Popponesset Approach Channel.

Dredging of the Popponesset Approach Channel is about to begin as soon as the dredge is on station. This effort represents an important step in maintaining safe navigation and supporting local maritime activities.

