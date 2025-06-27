Chatham TV VIDEO: Coastal Resilience – Barnstable County Dredge

Back to overview
Dredging
June 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Chatham TV – Government Access has just released a very interesting video named ‘Backstage | Coastal Resilience – Barnstable County Dredge’.

photo courtesy of Chatham TV

In the video, Director of Coastal Resilience, Catherine Ricks, narrates the dredging conducted by the Barnstable County Dredge.

