Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Officials gather at Barnstable County to tackle dredging delays

Officials gather at Barnstable County to tackle dredging delays

Dredging
May 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Leaders from across Cape Cod and the Islands gathered at the Barnstable County Complex last Thursday for the second Cape & Islands Dredging Summit, a half-day event aimed at tackling one of the region’s most persistent coastal infrastructure challenges: the permitting process for dredging projects.

Photo courtesy of Barnstable County

Hosted by Barnstable County and the Dredge Advisory Committee, the summit brought together municipal officials, engineers, state and federal regulators, and policy advisors for a candid exchange of ideas and updates.

The event built on progress made during the first summit in 2023 and reflected a shared sense of urgency around streamlining approvals for critical projects.

Dredging, the process of clearing sediment from harbors and channels, is not a matter of convenience for coastal communities. It’s essential for maintaining navigational safety, protecting the local economy, and enhancing the resilience of waterfront infrastructure.

But year after year, towns report significant delays caused by permitting backlogs and inconsistent regulatory requirements. In his opening remarks, Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest acknowledged that the mounting frustrations and emphasized the financial strain these delays place on the County’s regional dredge program.

Improving coordination between local, state, and federal entities is no longer a suggestion—it’s a necessity,” said Forest. “Our communities are depending on us to get this right.”

Among the day’s most substantive updates was a presentation from Lisa Rhodes of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).

Rhodes discussed the agency’s ongoing Permit Streamlining Project, which began in late 2023 and seeks to shorten the overall permit timeline without compromising environmental protections.

The initiative includes workgroups with nonprofit partners and technical experts, and it’s already produced draft recommendations that could shape regulatory reform in fiscal year 2026 and beyond.

Supporting materials from the summit, including the full agenda and presentation slides, are available on www.capecod.gov.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles