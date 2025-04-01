Back to overview
Green Pond dredging project on the way (VIDEO)

Dredging
April 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Barnstable County Dredge Team is currently mobilizing for the Green Pond dredging project in East Falmouth.

photo courtesy of Barnstable County Dredge

Green Pond is a coastal saltwater estuary that connects to Vineyard Sound and serves as an important site for boating, fishing, and environmental restoration.

Below are highlights from the mobilization process, with video clips capturing key moments in the field:

View on Youtube.
