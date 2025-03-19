Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Maintenance dredging works in the Corpus Christi Channel

Maintenance dredging works in the Corpus Christi Channel

Dredging
March 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The cutter suction dredge King Fisher has been busy lately providing maintenance dredging for the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas.

Photo courtesy of Orion

According to Orion, this contract involves multiple dredges and will remove over 3 million cubic yards of material to keep the channel safe and navigable for commercial traffic.

The maintenance dredging will allow for the continued movement of commercial vessels through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel on to the Port of Corpus Christi.

This project has been underway since October 2024 and is a key part of maintaining critical infrastructure for one of the busiest ports in the United States.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles