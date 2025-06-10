Contract awarded for Port of Stockton dredging project

Back to overview
Dredging
June 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Curtin Maritime Corporation of Long Beach, California, recently won a $5.9 million USACE contract for maintenance dredging of the San Joaquin/Port of Stockton.

Photo courtesy of Curtin Maritime

According to the South Pacific Division of the Army Corps, the work includes annual maintenance dredging of the San Joaquin/Port of Stockton River Deep Water Ship Channel to -35-ft (MLLW) plus 1-ft of paid over-depth, except the Sediment Trap, which will be dredged to -38.5-ft (MLLW) plus 1-ft of paid over depth.

The Stockton Deep Water Ship Channel extends 41 miles from the Port of Stockton to Antioch, California, in the counties of Contra Costa, Sacramento, and San Joaquin. The ship channel is an integral component of the California Bay Delta and supports the Port of Stockton, which is the largest inland and fourth busiest port in California.

Officials estimate around 200,000 cubic yards of dredge material will be removed from the waterway during the FY2025 maintenance dredging campaign.

