Curtin Maritime wins Thimble Shoal Channel dredging contract

Dredging
May 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Curtin Maritime Corp., from Long Beach, California, has won an $8.6 million firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging at the Thimble Shoal Channel.

photo courtesy of Curtin Maritime

Bids were solicited via the internet with four received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds, and fiscal 2025 Virginia Port Authority funds in the amount of $8,628,228 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District, is the contracting activity.

