Waterking unveils world’s first electric amphibious dredging set

March 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Waterking, a Dutch manufacturer of dredging equipment, has presented the world’s first electric amphibious dredging set.

Photo courtesy of Waterking

In collaboration with Staad Groep, Waterking assembled a 35-tonne electric amphibious excavator – the WK 350 NG-E, while Damen provided the E-DOP 150 to complete the emission free set.

According to Waterking, Fusion Energy EU – a brand of Staad Group – developed a Powerbox 400 battery. With two Powerboxes, the WK 350 NG-E can run a full working day.

In addition, these Powerboxes are interchangeable, but they can also be charged from the AC mains. With a quick-charge function, one is 100% full in just over 3 hours.

Together with an E-DOP 150 from DAMEN, this makes the perfect solution for emission-free requirements on dredging projects, the company said.

Due to the high yields of electrically driven machinery and equipment, there is no loss in work output and it is also virtually silent.

