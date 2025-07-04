Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Matthews Brothers Dredging opts for MTECK clamshell dredging crane

Matthews Brothers Dredging opts for MTECK clamshell dredging crane

Dredging
July 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

MTECK The Dutch Crane Manufacturer has just announced an another great build installed in 2025 by its crews.

photo courtesy of MTECK

This MTECK 840E sold to crane specialists for Matthews Brothers Dredging is a full electric 4-rope duty cycle crane with capacity in grab mode 40.000kg at max range 22 meter,” the company said.

MTECK 840E is a full electric duty cycle clamshell dredging crane, equipped with Pat-Kruger load indication system.

It has spacious operators cabin in marine design and heavy duty boom with dimensions 2,4x2m and 35m long.









Related news

List of highlighted news articles