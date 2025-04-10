IMS Dredgers: The 5th Model 7012 HP Versi-Dredge for Dredge America

Back to overview
Dredging
April 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

IMS Dredges has just announced the shipment of a 2025 IMS Model 7012 HP Versi-Dredge® to Dredge America – making it their 5th Model 7012 HP Versi-Dredge in their dredging fleet.

photo courtesy of IMS

The dredge comes standard with the patented Starwheel Drive self-propulsion system along with the ability to cable drive and work in lined ponds.

According to IMS, this piece of equipment also comes standard with the versatile SolidsMaster® dredging cutterhead.

The dredger is capable of cutting vegetation with the optional patented WeedMaster® cutterhead, IMS said.

