Removing accumulated sediment with Dredge Yard's Auger Suction Dredger

May 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge Yard’s Auger Suction Dredger 200 is currently at work in a European reservoir lake, efficiently removing accumulated sediments.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

This operation is part of an ongoing effort to restore and increase the lake’s water storage capacity.

The compact and precise design of the auger dredger makes it ideal for environmental dredging in sensitive areas, ensuring minimal turbidity and disturbance to the surrounding ecosystem,” said Dredge Yard.

Dredger’s specifications:

  • Depth 8m,
  • Power 168kW – 225hp,
  • Production 110 cub/hr,
  • Suction pipe 200mm / 8inch,
  • Discharge pipe 200mm / 8inch.
