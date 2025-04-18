Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Kiewit wins $404M Design-Build contract for Port Arthur project

Kiewit wins $404M Design-Build contract for Port Arthur project

Coastal Protection
April 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District has awarded a $403,944,000 contract to Kiewit U.S. Contractors to construct additional portions of the Port Arthur Project, a component of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay (S2G) Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The Port Arthur Project provides critical improvements to increase the level of flood protection, or risk reduction, provided by the existing hurricane protection system in Port Arthur.

Under the awarded Contract PAV04, construction will include the replacement of 9,525 feet of floodwall, 2,300 feet of levee raises, four levee-floodwall tie-ins, and fronting protection at three pump stations.

These upgrades are intended to enhance the reliability and performance of the existing hurricane protection system.

Construction of this work is expected to begin in Summer 2026 and take approximately three and a half years to complete.

According to USACE, this important initiative will protect the people and businesses of Port Arthur when completed and contribute to the long-term security of the entire Gulf Coast region.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles