The Philippines’ most sophisticated airport takes shape – EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE

Land Reclamation
April 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Mxtv has just released the latest video update from the largest land reclamation project in Boskalis’ history – the New Manila International Airport (NMIA).

photo courtesy of Mxtv

Under this capital development scheme, around 1,700 hectares of land will be developed for the new facilities, located around 20 kilometers north from the heart of Metro Manila in Bulacan Province.

