Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: MTCC begins dredging and land reclamation for new Guraidhoo airport

BREAKING NEWS: MTCC begins dredging and land reclamation for new Guraidhoo airport

Dredging
June 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) started dredging and land reclamation work for the development of an airport in Guraidhoo, Thaa Atoll, earlier this week.

Photo courtesy of MTCC

According to MTCC, the scope of the project includes creation of 13.80 hectares of new land, the installation of 979 meters of revetment, and 609 meters of geo bag revetment.

The project is valued at $6.8 million.

Photo courtesy of MTCC

The opening an airport in Guraidhoo is expected to benefit to the entirety of Thaa Atoll, bringing economic and social benefits and eases, the company said. 

MTCC signed the contract to create new land required for the airport in November 2024.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles