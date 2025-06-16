Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Land reclamation for new Nilandhoo Airport in full swing

EXCLUSIVE: Land reclamation for new Nilandhoo Airport in full swing

Land Reclamation
June 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said that dredging and land reclamation operations for the new Nilandhoo Airport are progressing with 58% completion. In addition, sand bund wall works are also moving ahead with 78% completion.

photo courtesy of MTCC

Under the project, an area of 42.6 hectares of land will be reclaimed for the construction of this airport.

Additionally, a 2,098m long stone revetment wall, as well as a 1,400m long geo-bag revetment, will be set up, MTCC said.

The Nilandhoo Airport is an initiative under the Government’s policy of expanding the domestic airport network through establishing a domestic airport no more than 30 minutes of travel away from every inhabited island, resort and commercial area in the Maldives.

The value of the project is MVR 280.94 million ($18.1 million).

Related news

List of highlighted news articles