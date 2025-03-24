Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Work on Guraidhoo Airport development moves forward

Land Reclamation
March 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Work on land reclamation and shore protection for the Th. Guraidhoo Airport development program is in full swing.

photo courtesy of MTCC

According to the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company’s latest project update, sand bund works are also ongoing at the project site.

The Guraidhoo Airport agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the Maldives Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure in November 2024, where the State Minister, Ibrahim Thoaam Mohamed and MTCC’s Managing Director, DCP (Retired) Ahmed Saudee, put their signatures on behalf of their respective institutions.

photo courtesy of MTCC

The contract includes:

  • 378,350cbm of land reclamation operations,
  • construction of a 979m revetment,
  • 609m geobag revetment.

The value of the project is MVR 106.02 million ($6.8 million).

