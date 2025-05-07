APEC to organize ‘Dredging Technologies’ course

Back to overview
Dredging
May 7, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dredging plays a major role in coastal infrastructure projects and guarantees port access and the navigability of waterways.

Photo courtesy of APEC

It is crucial to understand how the process of dredging can be performed safely, efficiently and cost-effectively in combination with attention to the marine ecosystem and its marine biodiversity to meet the coming challenges such as long droughts, growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils, etc.

In the course on Dredging Technologies APEC provides, in cooperation with DEME Group and Jan De Nul Group, an overview of the latest applications, technologies, equipment, and environmental aspects of dredging, as well as the project management associated with dredging projects.

The course is open to both technical and non-technical professionals, engaged in managerial or operational aspects of the dredging business, such as: government officials, port authorities, project owners working for governments, construction companies, conservation agencies, coastal engineering companies and other stakeholders involved in dredging contracts.

