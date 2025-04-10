Royal IHC dredging course coming in September

Back to overview
Dredging
April 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

A new Royal IHC course, designed for those who seek to expand expertise in the field of dredging, will take place from September 15-26, 2025.

Photo courtesy of Royal IHC

This two-week course – held at the IHC Training Institute in Kinderdijk, the Netherlands – will offer technical lectures, workshops and group discussions about dredging.

The course is designed for both technical and nontechnical professionals in dredging related industries. It is beneficial for operators, technicians, project managers and engineers working for governments, port and harbour authorities, offshore companies, construction companies, dredging contractors and more.

The following topics to be covered during this training include:

Introduction

  • definition
  • history
  • market

Projects

  • port maintenance
  • land reclamation
  • dredge mining
  • life-cycle of a project

Dredging equipment & components

  • trailing suction hopper dredgers
  • cutter suction dredgers
  • mechanical dredgers

Project constrains

  • site conditions
  • environmental conditions
  • soil characteristics

Equipment selection

  • determination of dredger production
  • calculation of dredger costs

Register for this course

