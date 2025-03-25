Back to overview
Completion of the Brevard County Mid-Reach shore protection project

Completion of the Brevard County Mid-Reach shore protection project

Beach Nourishment
March 25, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has successfully completed construction of the Brevard County Mid-Reach shore protection project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to the Corps, the crews have finished placing the last of approximately 360,000 cubic yards of sand on the Mid-Reach, thus completing that stretch of Brevard’s beautiful beaches prior to the start of this year’s hurricane season.

The Brevard County Mid-Reach Shore Protection Project is located on the east coast of Florida just south of Cape Canaveral and included approximately 7.8 miles of shoreline from the south end of Patrick Space Force Base to the city of Indialantic.

The aim of the project was to fully restore damages sustained during Hurricanes Ian and Nicole so it can continue to provide invaluable protection for coastal infrastructure, homes and businesses.

