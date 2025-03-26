Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Canaveral Harbor sand bypass project complete

Canaveral Harbor sand bypass project complete

Dredging
March 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is wrapping up work on the $40.6 million sand bypass and beach renourishment project in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Photo courtesy of the City of Cape Canaveral

According to the City of Cape Canaveral, construction crews have removed the pipe across the entirety of the beach and have smoothed out the sand. Crews are still demobilizing the equipment staging area at the Washington Avenue beach crossover.

This is the sixth construction of the Canaveral Harbor sand bypass project since its inception in 1995. The project has been previously constructed in Spring 1995 (about 960,000 cubic yards bypassed), Spring 1998 (about 1,030,000 cubic yards bypassed), Fall 2007 (about 750,000 cubic yards bypassed), Spring 2010 (about 700,000 cubic yards bypassed), and Fall/Spring 2018-19 (about 1,340,000 cubic yards bypassed).

The 2024/25 project moved a much larger volume of sand – placing it further alongshore – than any of the previous five bypass projects; that is, approximately 1,500,000 cubic yards placed along 7.0 miles of shoreline.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles