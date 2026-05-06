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VIDEO: Work on Houston Ship Channel Segment 3 in full swing

Dredging
May 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Galveston District has released a video named ‘Houston Ship Channel Segment 3, Barbour’s Cut and Morgan’s Point Progress’.

photo courtesy of USACE

As of early 2026, the Houston Ship Channel Expansion (Project 11) is advancing, with Segment 3 (Barbour’s Cut and surrounding areas) in an active construction phase led by USACE. The project is widening the channel to 455 feet in Segment 3, with dredging expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

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