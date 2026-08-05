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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: TSHD Vox Apolonia raises the bar in Brighton

PHOTO OF THE DAY: TSHD Vox Apolonia raises the bar in Brighton

Capital Dredging
August 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Sand pumping operations are now underway in Brighton.

photo courtesy of Van Oord UK and Ireland

Van Oord UK and Ireland, together with Mackley, in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council, has successfully completed the first beach nourishment pump as part of the Brighton Marina to River Adur Coastal Scheme – Phase 2.

This marks an exciting milestone for the project, with Van Oord’s state-of-the-art trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Apolonia delivering the first load of shingle to help build up the beach profile and strengthen coastal flood protection for Brighton and the surrounding areas,” Van Oord UK and Ireland said in its latest project update.

The work is scheduled to take around 4 weeks.

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