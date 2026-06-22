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Swansea Seawall repair project on the way

Business development
June 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Swansea Seawall at Belmont Street will finally be repaired and reopened, with $7.5 million now confirmed to get the job done. The Minns Labor Government has put $7.5 million on the table, with Transport for NSW to work directly with Lake Macquarie City Council to get the repairs moving.

photo courtesy of Yasmin Catley MP fb

According to NSW Government, the seawall has been fenced off since 2021 after serious cracking and slope issues made the area unsafe.

The investment will support urgent repairs to the 100-meter section of the seawall, prevent erosion from worsening, protect the roads, housing and foreshore infrastructure and ensure locals can once again access the nearby shared path.

Minister for the Hunter and Member for Swansea, Yasmin Catley, said: “This is a fantastic result for the Swansea community. The seawall has been closed for too long. Locals have been patient, but they are right to want it fixed.

“The foreshore is a much-loved part of our community, and this $7.5 million investment is an important step toward protecting it for the future.

Construction is set to begin in late 2026.

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