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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Preparing for upcoming Glacial Lake Outburst Flood

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Preparing for upcoming Glacial Lake Outburst Flood

Dyke Construction
June 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Alaska District in partnership with the City and Borough of Juneau are preparing for the upcoming Glacial Lake Outburst Flood expected in August.

photo courtesy of USACE

The Pacific Ocean Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said that they are delivering rapid and continuous transformation and innovation to address today’s and tomorrow’s most pressing engineering challenges.

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