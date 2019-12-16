Canal & River Trust Update on Winter Works Program

zoom Image source: Coalboat Alton

The Canal & River Trust (UK) has announced an update on a £43.6 million winter works program being performed across England & Wales.

According to the update, dredging has been completed on the Macclesfield Canal and on the Worcester & Birmingham Canal, where the Trust has removed 27,000 tons of contaminated sediment at Titford Pools.

In the update, the Trust said that further dredging, bank protection and tree works are planned in the New Year.

They also added that on the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal at Pontymoile, 4km of dredging has been completed, with a further 2.2km planned in the New Year.

Spot dredging on the Llangollen Canal is ongoing with around 1700 cubic meters of silt removed from the 2km length between Frankton Junction and New Marton Locks, with some dredgings reused to repair offside erosion.

The work will continue into the new year, along with reactive spot dredging across the country and projects at Sharpness Dock, Ribble Link, Liverpool Dock approaches, and on the Upper & Lower Peak Forest and Chesterfield canals.