Adelaide beach works update

Beach Nourishment
June 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Department for Environment and Water continues its efforts to protect and improve South Australia’s coastline.

Photo courtesy of DEW

With beach replenishment, DEW helps protect infrastructure from storm damage, creates more enjoyable beaches, and supports coastal communities and businesses.

According to DEW latest update, sand delivery operations to West Beach were completed earlier this week, reaching the target of 200,000m3 for this financial year.

Equipment however, including the contractor’s site office, will remain on site a little longer while replenishment works at Glenelg North are conducted.

Starting later this week, sand will be moved from where it accumulates at West Beach Harbour to Glenelg North.

This work will raise beach levels, helping to protect Glenelg North. Works are expected to be completed by July 4, weather and scheduling permitting.

