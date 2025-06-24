Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Work underway to dredge lower Yarra River

Work underway to dredge lower Yarra River

Dredging
June 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dredging is now underway along the lower Yarra River to provide better boating access to a pair of publicly accessible berths.

Photo courtesy of Better Boating Victoria

Thanks to a previous round of the Better Boating Victoria Recreational Grants, the City of Melbourne is dredging at Collins Landing and Yarra’s Edge marina.

Nearly 11,000 cubic meters of sediment will be removed as part of the project, which is expected to take several weeks.

Depth will be improved to about 2.5 meters at both spots using a suction cutter dredge via a barge.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles