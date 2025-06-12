Dredging work underway in Azov-Don Sea Canal

Back to overview
Dredging
June 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

FSUE Rosmorport has begun maintenance dredging operations in the Azov-Don Sea Canal.

Photo courtesy of Rosmorport

The dredging is being carried out as part of the project for performing maintenance dredging work on the Azov-Don Sea Canal for the period of 2020–2030.

Currently, the work is being performed both by Rosmorport’s own multi-bucket dredger Kuban-2 – and contracted multi-bucket dredger “Donskoy-405”.

For 2025, a total of 380,000 cubic meters of dredged material is planned to be extracted from the Azov-Don Sea Canal and transported to disposal areas.

Of this volume, 230,000 cubic meters of material will be removed using Rosmorport’s dredging equipment, while another 150,000 cubic meters will be dredged by a hired contractor.

