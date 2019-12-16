New Watermaster for Uasin Gishu County Government

The County Government of Uasin Gishu, one of the 47 counties of Kenya, received a new Watermaster Class IV amphibious dredging machine last week.

During the launching ceremony, Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, said that this piece of equipment will be used to clean large dams across the county.

Mandago also added that the purchase of this dredger makes Uasin Gishu county the second government agency to own such machine – after National Water & Pipeline Corporation.

Chief Officer, Simeon Kemei, (Water Department), Ruth Cheleshaw, (Lands), John Kemboi, (ICT Department) and Eldoret Municipality Town Manager, Tito Koiyet, were present at the ceremony.

The first assignment for the new Watermaster will include the cleaning and reconstruction operations of Kerita dam.