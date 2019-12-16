New Watermaster for Uasin Gishu County Government

Image source: County Government of Uasin Gishu

The County Government of Uasin Gishu, one of the 47 counties of Kenya, received a new Watermaster Class IV amphibious dredging machine last week.

During the launching ceremony, Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, said that this piece of equipment will be used to clean large dams across the county.

Mandago also added that the purchase of this dredger makes Uasin Gishu county the second government agency to own such machine – after National Water & Pipeline Corporation.

Chief Officer, Simeon Kemei, (Water Department), Ruth Cheleshaw, (Lands), John Kemboi, (ICT Department) and Eldoret Municipality Town Manager, Tito Koiyet, were present at the ceremony.

The first assignment for the new Watermaster will include the cleaning and reconstruction operations of Kerita dam.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Minister Moran Visits Lifford Town

Kevin Moran T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief, ...

read more →

Collier County Beachfill Nears End

The Collier County 2019 Beach Renourishment Project is wrapping up ahead of schedule, the county said in their ...

read more →

Two Watermasters for Accra

Samuel Atta-Akyea, the Minister of Works and Housing (MWH) of the Republic of Ghana, commissioned two amphibious ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Collier County Beachfill Update

Earth Tech Enterprises, Inc. is about to begin Collier County Beach Renourishment project, according to the ...

read more →

Porthcawl Scheme Complete

A £3 million sea defense scheme, reducing the risk of flood and coastal erosion to nearly 260 seafront properties ...

read more →

Meetings on Florida Keys Study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and non-Federal Sponsor, Monroe County, will hold two informational meetings on ...

read more →

Collier County Study on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the non-Federal Sponsor, Collier County, Florida, are about to hold an ...

read more →

Watermasters in Cotabato City

After completion of a cleanup program in the Matampay River, the Watermaster dredgers are now working on the ...

read more →

Upham Beachfill Underway

The Upham Beach nourishment project is now underway, according to the Pinellas County latest update on the project. ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Watermaster Busy in Cotabato

The Philippines Government’s Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has deployed a multi-purpose ...

read more →

Funding for TX Shoreline Projects

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has announced that the Texas General Land Office will receive $46,313,471.21 ...

read more →

Two Watermasters in Manila Bay

The Philippines Governement’s Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has just release the latest ...

read more →

Monroe County Work in Full Swing

The Monroe County-led $49.2 million project to cleanup Hurricane Irma marine debris is at 78 percent completion, ...

read more →

Lake Fuquene Scheme Progresses

The Lake Fuquene restoration scheme, located in the north of Cundinamarca, Colombia, is moving forward, Watermaster ...

read more →

Restoring Lake Linganore

The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) yesterday announced that a notice of intent has been issued to award a ...

read more →