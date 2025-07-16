Back to overview
Keel laid for Rohde Nielsen’s new hopper dredger

Vessels
July 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Western Baltija Shipbuilding and Rohde Nielsen recently held a keel laying ceremony for a new hopper dredger — the yard No. 88.

Photo courtesy of Western Baltija Shipbuilding

Following maritime tradition, a symbolic gesture marked the ceremony: Lithuanian and Danish coins were placed in the vessel’s foundation — a sign that both the client and builders leave their mark on maritime history.

We are grateful to our partner Western Baltija Shipbuilding, whose craftsmanship ensures the high standards we uphold. This ceremony is not only a construction milestone but also a testament to our strong partnership and shared dedication to success,” said Christopher Skotte Rohde, Deputy Managing Director of Rohde Nielsen, at the keel laying ceremony.

Photo courtesy of Western Baltija Shipbuilding

Partnership between the two companies began over a decade ago. This year, Western Baltija team has once again been entrusted with building two modern dredgers with partial outfitting.

Each vessel will be 85.4 m long and 17.4 m wide and will feature a hybrid power plant and a split hull hydraulic system for advanced dredging operations.

New Building No. 88, to be named BORR R, will soon be joined by its sister ship, BESTLA R. In Norse mythology, Borr and Bestla are the parents of Odin — the father of the gods. These names symbolize the strength, legacy, and robust capabilities that Rohde Nielsen envisions for these vessels.

The new dredgers are expected to be completed and operational by 2027.

