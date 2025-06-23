Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Welsh Government: New coastal defenses protect thousands of Prestatyn homes

Coastal Erosion
June 23, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Welsh Government said that a major coastal defense program has been completed in Prestatyn, benefiting thousands of homes and businesses. 

photo courtesy of gov.wales

The new £26 million coastal project, brought forward by Balfour Beatty on behalf of Denbighshire County Council, is set to safeguard 2,297 homes and 86 businesses.

Deputy First Minister, with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, who officially opened the scheme last week, said: “These works will keep people safe and benefit the community for years to come. This is a great example of the local authority taking initiative and implementing a scheme which reduces the future risk of flooding.”

The project features a new flood embankment set back from the existing seafront defense, surrounding Rhyl Golf Course and running adjacent to Rhyl Coast Road.

This strategic positioning will contain any water that overtops the primary defenses during extreme weather, preventing it from flowing towards the center of Prestatyn, the Government said. 

Additional protective measures include new rock armor at the western end of the scheme, providing erosion protection around the slipway, along with improvements to existing culverts and construction of two new outfall structures.

