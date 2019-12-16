Resource Consent for Pania Artificial Reef

zoom Image source: Napier Port

Napier Port has received resource consent to develop an artificial reef 1.4 kilometers north east of Pania Reef, using limestone rock from a revetment wall that will be dismantled as the company builds a new wharf to support regional growth.

Commenting the latest announcement, Napier Port Chief Executive, Todd Dawson, said: “We’re pleased that some of the dismantled limestone will be used to help to replenish our fisheries and give back to the Hawke’s Bay community. It’s a great example of what we can do when we collaborate with others and balance environmental, cultural and economic success.”

Before applying for resource consents, Napier Port also worked with the Mana Whenua Steering Komiti – a group of local marae, hapū and mana whenua entities – and the wider Fisheries Liaison Group, which LegaSea forms part of.

Both groups have been set up in partnership with Napier Port to protect water quality, Pania Reef, kai moana, fisheries, and other sites of cultural, environmental and recreational significance in Te Matau a Māui, or Hawke Bay, as the port undertakes its construction and dredging program from early 2020.

While the port has received resource consent to deposit up to 20.000m³, the amount of limestone that will be used to develop the reef is still to be determined as some of the rock will be used to maintain existing revetment walls around the port.