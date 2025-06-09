Back to overview
Home Dredging Today UNDP in Tonga: New milestone for Ridge to Reef Project in Vava’u

Coastal Erosion
June 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Department of Environment, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and with support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), launched the Ridge to Reef (R2R) Project Phase II and opened the Vava’u inception workshop, this morning.

photo courtesy of UNDP

The event marks a significant step in Tonga’s commitment to protecting its unique ecosystems and enhancing community resilience from ridge to reef, UNDP said.

The R2R project is through UNDP in collaboration with the Government of Tonga through the Department of Environment under the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC).

By introducing integrated land-to-sea management approaches across pilot sites in Vava’u, Ha’apai, and Tongatapu, the project will restore and protect over 4,000 hectares of critical watershed and coastal ecosystems.

Also, this initiative is expected to benefit more than 15,000 people through improved access to healthier drinking water, reduced flood risk, and more sustainable fisheries.

The project aims to reduce sedimentation into coral reefs by up to 30 percent.

A key highlight of the workshop was a discussion on improving the ecological health of the Fangauta Lagoon.

In addition to nature-based solutions such as mangrove restoration and sustainable land-use practices, the project will explore targeted dredging interventions to improve water circulation and reduce sedimentation.

