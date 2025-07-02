Annual dredging wraps up at Port of Weipa 

Back to overview
Dredging
July 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge vessel TSHD Brisbane and its supporting vessels have left the Port of Weipa after completing a 32 day dredging program, North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) said.

photo courtesy of NQBP

During the project, around 405,000m3 of natural sediment was removed from the Port of Weipa and placed at the approved Dredge Material Placement Area (DMPA), in Albatross Bay.

Throughout the dredging, NQBP engaged with key stakeholders including the Weipa Technical Advisory and Consultative Committee (TACC). Members of the TACC include conservation groups, Traditional Owners, scientists, community, port users, and Commonwealth and State Governments,” said NQBP.

Also, environmental monitoring and management measures were implemented throughout the campaign to minimize the risk of any potential impacts on the marine environment, including areas of identified cultural value.

