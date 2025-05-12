Minister Jones tours Wairarapa flood protection scheme

Back to overview
Flood Mitigation
May 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The completion of five Wairarapa flood protection projects has been marked by a visit of the Regional Development Minister, Shane Jones, to a Greater Wellington project site near Greytown.

photo courtesy of govt.nz

The five flood protection projects are among 16 in the regional council’s Flood Resilience Program, and 42 nationwide that received government co-funding of $101million in Budget 2024.

Last week, Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter hosted the minister, South Wairarapa mayor Martin Connelly, and mana whenua to the Waiōhine River site known as Fullers Bend.

Boosting the Wairarapa economy and sustaining its growth are key program objectives, alongside protecting homes, schools, hospitals, businesses, farms, local roads and the State Highway from flooding,” Cr Ponter said.

The site visit was facilitated by lead contractor Mills Albert, a Māori-owned business with experience building rock walls and groynes in rivers across the region for Greater Wellington climate resilience initiatives.

The native planting plan at Fullers Bend, and all projects in the program, were designed with local hapū, iwi and landowners.

