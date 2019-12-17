Kissimmee River Restoration Continues

Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District is implementing additional navigation restrictions for boaters along roughly 10 miles of the lower Kissimmee River basin.

As reported, USACE continues backfilling operations on the C-38 Canal as part of an ongoing effort to restore historic flows of the Kissimmee River.

Earlier this summer, the Corps closed a portion of the canal seven miles upstream to three miles downstream of the U.S. Highway 98 bridge located near Basinger approximately 20 miles northwest of Okeechobee.

Now the Corps is advising boaters that the historic oxbows in the vicinity are also closed to navigation.

Barriers have been installed at the closed segments of the river. Boaters can access upstream and downstream segments using boat rams outside the restricted area. The Corps anticipates completing construction in the next 12 months and will reopen the oxbows at that time.

The Kissimmee River restoration project is one of many under construction by the Corps in partnership with the South Florida Water Management District.

Once completed, the Kissimmee River Restoration project will restore the portions of the channelized river back to its natural meandering pattern and provide 130,000 acre-feet of natural floodplain storage.

This will slow the flow of water from the Kissimmee Basin into Lake Okeechobee, thereby slowing down the rise in the lake that often results in high-volume discharges to the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Missouri Levee Repairs Continue

The US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District continues to complete repairs after record flooding earlier this ...

read more →

Open House on UMRR Pool 13

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Iowa Department of ...

read more →

Beaver Island Project Continues

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, said in their latest announcement that the works continue ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

CPRA Event in Port Sulphur

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just announced that their Coastal Connections ...

read more →

$2.7M for MA Restoration Works

The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $2.7 million in state and federal grant funds for ecological ...

read more →

Boost for Yuba River Restoration

USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite signed the Chief’s Report last week, which sends the Yuba River ...

read more →

Kissimmee Restoration Underway

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Jacksonville District is notifying Kissimmee River boaters of navigational ...

read more →

St. Louis River Project on the Table

Work on an extensive habitat restoration project will take place this summer in the St. Louis River estuary, where ...

read more →

Ruane to Serve the Task Force

Sanibel Mayor Kevin Ruane has been re-appointed to serve on the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force by ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

CPRA Event in Belle Chasse

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will hold a Coastal Connections event in Belle ...

read more →

Weeki Wachee Plans on Display

The Southwest Florida Water Management District will hold a public workshop Tuesday, April 16, to share information ...

read more →

Call for Everglades Funding

U.S. Representatives Brian Mast, Alcee Hastings, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Francis Rooney are leading a bipartisan ...

read more →

Sand Hill River Project Complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, recently closed out its Sand Hill River Aquatic Ecosystem ...

read more →

LOSOM Meetings Announced

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, announces details for the public scoping meeting in Fort ...

read more →

Restoring Chesapeake Bay

For the fifth year in a row, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has proposed major funding for restoring the Chesapeake ...

read more →