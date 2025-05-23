Back to overview
USACE seeking contractors for Muskegon Harbor dredging

May 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District is seeking contractors for the Muskegon Harbor Maintenance Dredging project in Michigan.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The project involves mobilizing a dredge to Muskegon Harbor, conducting dredging operations between specified upstream and downstream limits, and placing dredged material according to project plans.

Historically the harbor required dredging every 3 to 5 years, but recent shoaling patterns now require annual dredging.

The Army Corps estimates that maintenance dredging of approximately 60,000 to 90,000 cubic yards is required on an annual basis.

