Dredging about to start at Werribee River entrance

June 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Parks Victoria is about to begin essential maintenance dredging at the entrance to the Werribee River to keep the channel safe and accessible for boaters.

photo courtesy of Parks Victoria

Over time, sand naturally builds up in the waterway which makes navigation more difficult. Dredging has taken place at this site for more than 20 years and is typically needed every 12–18 months to maintain safe access to the boat ramps and jetty.

The dredging will involve relocating built-up sand using pumps and pipelines. This sand will be safely redistributed along the nearby beach to help restore the shoreline and combat erosion,Parks Victoria said.

While dredging is underway:

– the boat ramps will remain open,

– the jetty will mostly stay open, but temporary restrictions may apply when equipment is working nearby,

– sections of Werribee South Beach and the shared pathway near the car park will be temporarily closed for safety,

– a booster pump will be located in the Werribee South Beach car park.

According to Parks Victoria, the works are expected to take 3–4 weeks, depending on weather.

