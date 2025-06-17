Remaining Phase 3 options awarded for New Lock at the Soo

Back to overview
Infrastructure
June 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District has awarded a total of $95.3 million to Kokosing Alberici Traylor for remaining Phase 3 options of the New Lock at the Soo.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The remaining Phase 3 options include Option 4: Downstream Work ($44.9 million), Option 5: Hands Free Mooring ($24.2 million), and Option 6: Downstream Ship Arrestors ($26.2 million).

With an early award of the remaining Phase 3 options, the project continues to be on track for completion in 2030,” said Detroit District’s Senior Civilian Kevin McDaniels.

The New Lock at the Soo project is being built in 3 phases. Phase 1 (Upstream Channel Deepening) was completed in 2022 and Phase 2 (Upstream Approach Walls) was completed in 2024. The Phase 3 contract was awarded to KAT in July 2022 with a base contract at $1.068 billion.

Awarding the base contract allowed the contractor to begin work in 2022 with the remaining work (contract options), to be awarded over the next three years.

The New Lock at the Soo will be constructed in the footprint of the Sabin Lock and will be the same size as the Poe Lock (1,200 feet long, 110 feet wide and 32 feet deep).

