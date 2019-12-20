CPRA Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Plan

Image source: CPRA

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has released a draft version of the agency’s annual spending plan for Fiscal Year 2021, which runs from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

The Integrated Ecosystem Restoration & Hurricane Protection in Coastal Louisiana: Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Plan anticipates investing $958 million in Louisiana’s coast. This is the largest spending plan in the history of the State’s coastal program, including a record $718 million allocated toward construction.

“This investment represents 75% of the overall anticipated expenditures of $958 million in the coming fiscal year,” said CPRA Board Chairman Chip Kline, “and the percentage of on-the-ground construction is projected to increase to 81% in FY 2022 and to 89% in FY 2023.”

Kline also said that the increasing number of projects going to construction is due to the culmination of planning, engineering, and design that must be completed before construction funding can be obtained.

Key takeaways from the Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Plan include:

  • 91.6% of total expenditures will go toward project implementation and maintenance;
  • 106 projects are listed as active: 60 in construction, 38 in engineering and design, and eight in planning;
  • 14 active projects are in Southwest Louisiana, 29 in South Central Louisiana, and 63 in Southeast Louisiana;
  • 16 dredging projects are slated for construction, including 76.8 million cubic yards to create or nourish more than 13,000 acres.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

CPRA Developing Master Plan

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is accepting new project ideas for the ...

read more →

Cole's Bayou Project Completed

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced ...

read more →

Protecting Rockefeller Area

Construction is currently underway at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to add an additional mile of shoreline protection ...

read more →

Events>

<< Dec 2019 >>
MTWTFSS
25 26 27 28 29 30 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Turtle Bay Dredging in Full Swing

Dredging work is now underway at the Northwest Turtle Bay Marsh Creation project, Louisiana Coastal Protection and ...

read more →

Christening of CSD J.R. Chatry

A christening ceremony of the 30-inch hydraulic cutter suction dredger (CSD) J.R. Chatry, the Weeks Marine’s newest ...

read more →

CPRA Event in Port Sulphur

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has just announced that their Coastal Connections ...

read more →

Grand Isle Deal Inked

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has signed a partnership agreement with the Grand ...

read more →

Port of Oakland OKs 2020 Budget

A $513.6 million operating budget for fiscal year 2020 has been approved at the Port of Oakland, California.  The ...

read more →

Record USACE Funding in FY 2020

The U.S. House has released the Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2020. The bill ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

CPRA Board OKs $748M Plan

Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board yesterday unanimously adopted a $748 million ...

read more →

Haase CPRA Executive Director

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards yesterday announced the appointment of Bren Haase as Executive Director of ...

read more →

CPRA Annual Plan on Display

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is seeking public comment for its draft Annual ...

read more →

CPRA Releases Plan for 2020

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) released its draft Annual Plan Fiscal Year 2020 ...

read more →

LA TIG Plan Up for Comment

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has announced that despite federal government ...

read more →

SCPA Raises the Bar

South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) yesterday reported 6.4 percent year-over-year container volume growth, with a ...

read more →