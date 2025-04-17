Back to overview
Contractor selected for the Chandeleur Island restoration project

Contractor selected for the Chandeleur Island restoration project

Dredging
April 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) has initiated Construction Management At-Risk (CMAR) pre-construction services on the Chandeleur Islands Restoration Project.

Photo courtesy of CPRA

CPRA has selected Weeks Marine to provide the CMAR services for the State’s largest barrier island restoration project ever undertaken.

The CMAR project delivery model integrates the construction contractor into the project during the early design stages, allowing for valuable input on cost estimates, scheduling, and construction feasibility.

Because of its diverse habitat, abundance of wildlife, and remote location, the Chandeleur Islands Restoration Project is the first large-scale CPRA barrier island restoration project to utilize this innovative contracting model.

We’re excited to bring Weeks Marine on board to help ensure the successful completion of the Chandeleur Island Restoration Project,” said Anthony “Tony” Alford, Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection, Restoration, and Conservation.

Weeks Marine, a marine construction company established in 1919, specializes in dredging and marine services. The company operates one of the largest hydraulic dredging fleets in the United States. Since 2018, Weeks Marine has constructed nearly 150 miles of beaches and restored over 12,000 acres of marsh.

The Chandeleur Islands Restoration Project represents one of the most ambitious efforts to rebuild and protect Louisiana’s barrier island systems,” said Executive Director Glenn Ledet, Jr.

The proposed Chandeleur Island project aims to restore 13 miles of the barrier island chain and enhance its long-term resiliency and sustainability.

Funding for the current design and survey efforts comes from the Regionwide Trustee Implementation Group (TIG), established as part of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement to restore damages from the 2010 oil spill.

Construction for the project is targeted to begin in early 2026.

