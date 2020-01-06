Gamuda JV Wins $227M Seawall Contract in Taiwan

zoom Image source: Gamuda

A Malaysian-Taiwanese joint-venture firm, owned 70% by Gamuda Bhd, has won a $227 million contract to construct a seawall and dike project in Taiwan.

According to the Gamuda’s latest release, the five-year contract was awarded by Port of Keelung, Taiwan International Ports Corp Ltd, a Taiwan state-owned ports operation company.

The remaining 30% stake in the JV firm is held by Taiwanese civil construction company Dong-Pi Construction Co Ltd.

Under the contract, the JV is to construct a 4,014-meter long seawall for a reclamation project in the logistics storage area of Taipei Port, and dismantle 945 meters of existing seawall structures.

In addition, the firm will conduct the Southport shore protection works.

The contract, which starts this month, is expected to be completed by January 2025.