Gamuda JV Wins $227M Seawall Contract in Taiwan

Image source: Gamuda

A Malaysian-Taiwanese joint-venture firm, owned 70% by Gamuda Bhd, has won a $227 million contract to construct a seawall and dike project in Taiwan.

According to the Gamuda’s latest release, the five-year contract was awarded by Port of Keelung, Taiwan International Ports Corp Ltd, a Taiwan state-owned ports operation company.

The remaining 30% stake in the JV firm is held by Taiwanese civil construction company Dong-Pi Construction Co Ltd.

Under the contract, the JV is to construct a 4,014-meter long seawall for a reclamation project in the logistics storage area of Taipei Port, and dismantle 945 meters of existing seawall structures.

In addition, the firm will conduct the Southport shore protection works.

The contract, which starts this month, is expected to be completed by January 2025.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Vassallo Wins Shute Harbor Deal

The $35 million construction tender for the rebuild of Shute Harbor terminal and seawall in the Whitsunday Region ...

read more →

Port-La-Nouvelle Deal Awarded

The Occitanie/Pyrénées-Méditerranée Region has awarded a contract for the port expansion of Port-La-Nouvelle, in ...

read more →

Replacing Emma Schmitz Seawall

The Army Corps’ Seattle District has awarded a $3 million contract to Redside Construction based in ...

read more →

Events>

<< Jan 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Athol Springs Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has announced the awarding of the $8.2 million Athol Springs ...

read more →

Replacing Duxbury's Seawall

The Town of Duxbury, MA, Department of Public Works, is seeking a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of ...

read more →

Emma Schmitz Seawall Meeting

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host an Open House Tuesday, July 16, ...

read more →

Portchester Scheme Kicks Off

Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership – ESCP said in its latest announcement that the repair works along Cador ...

read more →

BAM Wins Dawlish Contract

Network Rail has awarded the contract for reconstruction of the Dawlish seawall to BAM Nuttall ahead of work ...

read more →

Dawlish Seawall Gets OK

Teignbridge District Council yesterday approved Network Rail’s plans to deliver a new seawall at Dawlish that will ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Lab Testing for Dawlish Seawall

During the severe winter storm of February 2014, a section of the seawall at Dawlish collapsed, destroying part of ...

read more →

PHOTO: PARC Blessing Ceremony

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project managers and engineers attended the Hawaiian blessing ceremony earlier ...

read more →

Push for Staten Island Seawall

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer is pushing for vote on critical bill that will allow construction of Staten Island ...

read more →

J.E. McAmis Wins Bonneville Job

J.E. McAmis, Inc. of Chico, California, recently won a rock removal and dredging project at Bonneville ...

read more →

All Set for Conway Beach Works

Works are beginning next week to restore the Conway Beach Seawall, which was significantly damaged during ...

read more →

Stockton Seawall Project Kicks Off

Hunter Water has begun construction of a large sand container seawall to protect its site at Stockton from coastal ...

read more →