Home Dredging Today Norfolk Dredging Company wins Wilmington dredging contract

Norfolk Dredging Company wins Wilmington dredging contract

July 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District, has just announced the award of a contract for the Wilmington Harbor Anchorage Basin and Mid-River Maintenance Dredging.

photo courtesy of norfolkdredging.com

The contract has been awarded to Norfolk Dredging Company for $17.1 million.

This dredging project will ensure safe and efficient passage for commercial vessels, supporting jobs and commerce throughout the Cape Fear region and beyond,” said USACE.

“Regular dredging is essential to remove accumulated sediment, which can impede vessel traffic and limit cargo capacity, thus impacting the Port of Wilmington’s operations and its critical role in the supply chain.”

This vital project is set to ensure the continued navigability and economic viability of the Wilmington Harbor, USACE concluded.

