DEME completes Taichung Port dredging program

May 30, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging operations at Taichung Port New Berth #37 and #38 for I-San Construction Co. Ltd. are now complete, Deme Singapore Pte Ltd said.

photo courtesy of DEME

While the project encountered challenges due to unforeseen seabed materials, we managed to complete the project on time to the satisfaction of our client with our TSHD Brabo in early May 2025,” DEME said.

This capital dredging program was undertaken by their Dredging International Taiwan Branch.

photo courtesy of DEME
